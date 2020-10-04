Nigeria has not fared well in 60 years, we need restructuring —Balarabe Musa | Ripples Nigeria

A former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, said on Sunday Nigeria had not done well in actualising the dreams of its founding fathers 60 years after independence.

In a chat with journalists in Kaduna, the elder statesman blamed Nigeria’s problems on bad leaders.

He added that the aspirations of the country could be achieved if both the leadership and followers resolved to play their part in nation-building.

Musa said: “Honestly, the country has not fared well at 60. It is very disappointing that this is where we are.

“But things can be better. We can still achieve the dreams of the founding fathers if we all play our role in nation-building.”

He urged leaders to always make the welfare and well-being of the people the focus of their policies and programmes.

The former governor stressed that political and economic restructuring of the country was key for its progress.

He added: “We need to restructure the country politically and economically. We need to ensure that power actually resides with the people.

“The economic and political models we are currently operating only empower a few. Governments must be structured to impact positively on the masses.”

Musa decried the security challenges in the country, saying the problem was threatening the progress and prosperity of the nation.

He noted that if the country had acted at the right time, the rising cases of banditry and insurgency could have been averted.

“We acted too late. Things are getting out of hand because we did not act at the right time. If we had taken timely actions, we would not be here,” the former governor concluded.

