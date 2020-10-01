Nigeria has recorded increase in girls’ enrollment and retention in schools —Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday Nigeria had been recording an increase in girls’ enrollment and retention in schools.

He attributed the development to the successful implementation of the Universal Basic Education Programme, Girl Education Project and Safe School Initiatives.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this at a United Nations high-level meeting commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women.

He said: “Our government is vigorously implementing the Universal Basic Education Programme, which enhances girl-child education at the grassroots.

“Furthermore, the Girl Education Project has contributed to the marked increase in girls’ enrolment and retention in schools as well as guaranteed full productive capacity for future generations of women.

“To ensure the security of school children, especially girls in the North-East of Nigeria, we have ratified the ‘Safe School Declaration’ and begun the implementation of our Safe School Initiatives across the country.”

President Buhari noted with satisfaction that through the Safe School programmes, his administration had ensured improved security through the provision of necessary learning materials for educational institutions.

On gender-based violence, he said awareness on a Sex Offenders Register was ongoing to discourage and better manage cases of violence against women in the country.

The president added: “We are also expanding existing temporary shelters and building new ones in locations where they do not exist, to cater for victims of abuse and provide them with needed rehabilitation.

“In our quest to address the menace of trafficking of our women and girls, Nigeria is working in close collaboration with relevant partners, to rescue, rehabilitate and re-settle rescued victims of trafficking.”

