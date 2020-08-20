Nigeria hits new all-time power generation peak of 5,420MW

Nigeria has scaled an all-time power generation peak of 5,420.30 Megawatts (MW), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday.

The feat marks the second time in less than three weeks the country would break the record, having touched 5,377.8MW on 1st August.

TCN said the 5,420MW was successfully transmitted via the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15pm 19th August.

Africa’s most populous country, where nearly 80 million people lack access to electricity and where those that do are at the mercy of perennial blackouts, entered a power infrastructure deal with Siemens AG in May to raise on-grid power transmission to 25,000MW by 2025.

“The gradual but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation’s power sector is attributable to the keen interest of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain”, TCN said in a statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, its general manager for public affairs.

