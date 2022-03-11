News
Nigeria identifies three drugs for treatment of Lassa fever
The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has identified three candidate drugs for the treatment and eradication of Lassa fever in the country.
The Director-General of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja.
Mustapha said scientists at the agency’s Genetics, Genomics and Bioinformatics Department led by its Director, Prof. Oyekanmi Nash, in collaboration with other researchers spearheaded the research.
He said: “This is NABDA’s contribution towards finding a lasting solution to Lassa fever disease in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Lassa fever kills 40 in Nigeria
“Diseases are increasing on a yearly basis. So, NABDA has repositioned and repurposed three candidate drugs for the treatment of Lassa fever.”
He expressed optimism that the drugs would address the challenges faced in treating patients diagnosed with Lassa fever.
The NABDA boss said scientists, researchers, medical practitioners and technology experts held a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja to discuss the method and processes of putting the drugs on clinical trials towards meeting plans to completely eradicate Lassa fever in Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...