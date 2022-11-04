Nigeria Immigration dismisses eight personnel for alleged corrupt practices

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed eight of its personnel from the service over alleged corrupt practices.

The service also sanctioned 18 others for various acts of indiscipline.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and signed by Kenneth Kure, a Chief Supreintendent of Immigration at the Public Relations Unit of the NIS.

The statement also noted that no fewer than 100 Immigration officers earlier attached to the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos have been redeployed to other units and departments, pending the determination of a recent allegation of bribe levelled against them.

The statement read in part: “After exhaustive deliberations by the committees, eight personnel comprising one Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI), two Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI), two Assistant Superintendents of Immigration II (ASI2) and three rank and file were summarily dismissed from the Service.

“Furthermore, one other Chief Superintendent of Immigration was ordered to proceed on compulsory retirement while nine other personnel were demoted in rank. They include one Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI2) who has been demoted to the rank of Inspector of Immigration, two Inspectors who have been reduced in rank to Assistant Inspectors and six (6) other junior personnel who have been ordered to lose their current ranks.

“Meanwhile, nine other personnel comprising one Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI2) and eight (8) junior personnel were issued warning letters just as six personnel were discharged and acquitted from all the allegations brought against them.”

