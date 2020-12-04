Nigeria Immigration receives 63 border security equipment donated by Canada

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has received 63 border security equipment donated by Canada.

The 63 Migration Information and Data Analysis System equipment from the Canadian Government was received on Friday by the Comptroller-General of the Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

While receiving the equipment, the Immigration boss said that the equipment from the Canadian Government was in furtherance of their collaboration to strengthen security and migrant information management at the borders.

In a statement issued by DCI Sunday James, spokesman to the Immigration boss, Babandede, the NIS acknowledged the seamless passengers’ clearance achieved by the Service in the short period the border crossing system was installed.

“The system has been installed in many locations including airports and land borders and that the 63 new ones donated by the Canadian government through the International Organization for Migration would be utilised effectively.

“The NIS will continue to contribute to Nigeria’s security as well as the global security because a safe border in Nigeria has impact on a safer border everywhere in the world,” the statement by the Immigration boss read in part.

