Nigeria Immigration Service kicks off implementation of new visa fee, policy | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced the implementation of it’s new visa fee and Visa Policy 2020 from October 1, 2020.

According to NIS, the new visa fee was approved by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and based on reciprocity, while the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020) was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 4th of February, 2020.

The service disclosed this in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Sunday James on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, MFR, wishes to inform the general public and the international community of the new visa fees approved by the Honorable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Ra’uf Aregbesola, which is based on the principles of reciprocity.

“The Comptroller General is inviting stakeholders, concerned authorities and individuals to visit the official website of the Service for full details of the new visa fees for all countries and category of applicants.

“Equally, the Service will commence the implementation of the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020), launched on the 4th February, 2020, by President Muhammadu Buhari. The implementation of the new visa fees and Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020) commences on 1st October, 2020.”

