Nigeria imported 20.60bn litres of petrol in 2019 – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said on Wednesday the country imported a total volume of 20.60 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in 2019.

NEITI disclosed this in its 2019 audit report on the Nigerian oil and gas industry released in Lagos.

According to the agency, the figure was 3 percent higher than the 20.001 billion litres imported by the country in 2018.

It said: “Total PMS imports were 20.60 billion litres with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), accounting for 100 percent of the total imports.

“Of these imports, NNPC distributed 5.57 billion litres (27 percent) while other marketers distributed 15.04 billion litres (73 percent).”

NEITI added that the country imported a total volume of 148.13 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) in 2019.

It said this was 55 percent lower than the 329.396 million litres of DPK imported in 2018.

“Of these imports, NNPC distributed 31.47 million litres (21 percent) while other marketers distributed 116.66 million litres (79 percent).

“Nigeria imported 5.15 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as Diesel and 1.07 billion litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) during the period,” the agency added.

