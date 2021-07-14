Business
Nigeria imported 20.60bn litres of petrol in 2019 – NEITI
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said on Wednesday the country imported a total volume of 20.60 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in 2019.
NEITI disclosed this in its 2019 audit report on the Nigerian oil and gas industry released in Lagos.
According to the agency, the figure was 3 percent higher than the 20.001 billion litres imported by the country in 2018.
It said: “Total PMS imports were 20.60 billion litres with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), accounting for 100 percent of the total imports.
“Of these imports, NNPC distributed 5.57 billion litres (27 percent) while other marketers distributed 15.04 billion litres (73 percent).”
READ ALSO: NEITI to commence recovery of N69bn, $5.31bn statutory revenue
NEITI added that the country imported a total volume of 148.13 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) in 2019.
It said this was 55 percent lower than the 329.396 million litres of DPK imported in 2018.
“Of these imports, NNPC distributed 31.47 million litres (21 percent) while other marketers distributed 116.66 million litres (79 percent).
“Nigeria imported 5.15 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as Diesel and 1.07 billion litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) during the period,” the agency added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....