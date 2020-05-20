Nigeria imported 20.89bn litres of PMS in 2019 —NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday the country imported 20.89 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in 2019.

The bureau disclosed this in its latest report on petroleum products importation statistics for 2019.

It said the country also imported 5.15 billion litres of Automotive Gas (AGO), and 128.11 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) in the period under review.

“1.07 billion litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) and 45.98 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) were imported during the period.

READ ALSO: FCT health workers to get outstanding salaries May 22

“526.06 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imported into the country in the year under review,” the NBS said.

Join the conversation

Opinions