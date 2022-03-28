Politics
Nigeria in dire need of smart-thinking president —Yahaya Bello
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that Nigeria can outsmart its current litany of problems if a competent president is elected into power.
Governor Bello made this statement during an interview session on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Monday.
He said that Nigerians must jettison ethnicity in their choice for the leader who can turn the fortunes of the country around, adding that it was high time the country considered young, vibrant Nigerians for leadership roles.
He said: “What Nigeria needs at the moment is a competent, committed, smart-thinking candidate who will turn the fortunes of the country around regardless of where he comes from.
Read also: Yahaya Bello to declare 2023 presidential bid after APC convention
“What the party needs now is a smart, vibrant and younger generation to take over the mantle of leadership”, he added.
The governor reiterated the fact that the country had had various leaders in the past and the results are there for all to see, adding that the country was deserving of a leader who will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“We have seen turn by turn presidency in the country in the past and we have seen the results. What Nigeria requires is a man who will give that hope.”
