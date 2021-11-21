‘Nigeria in disarray under Buhari,’ Says Chairman PDP BoT, Jibrin

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, said on Sunday Nigeria is in disarray under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Jibrin, who stated this in a chat with journalists during the wedding of the son of National President of Textiles Workers Union, John Adaji, in Kaduna, added that the PDP was prepared to chase out the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power and return the country to a state of peaceful coexistence in 2023.

He said when PDP finally produce its presidential candidate, APC would have no option other than to pack out of government.

He said: “We in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are very careful and hopeful about achievements and industrial development of Nigeria.

“We met and agreed that the National Chairman of our great party should come from the North Central. And that one had been achieved. Other arrangements are on the way. We are going to decide soon where our presidential candidate will come from.

“The next government which I hope is going to be the PDP government will look at the issue of insecurity and find a lasting solution to it and bring back the country to a state of peaceful coexistence and free movement.

“With the present insecurity in the country, every common man and woman knows that Nigeria is in a big problem under the current government. Nigeria is in a state of disarray. But a good political party and a good government can solve this problem of insecurity.

“Let me tell you that traveling by road is now dangerous, traveling by train is also dangerous. And those who have the money travel by air. But the common man cannot travel by air. Anywhere you go today, you are not safe.”

