Nigeria in need of leader to offer what money can’t buy —Gov Udom

Akwa Ibom State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Udom Emmanuel, has said that Nigeria needs a strategic leader in 2023.

He reiterated the exigency for a purposeful leadership as a solution of the litany of problems confronting the country.

In an interview on Arise TV monitored by Ripples Nigeria on Saturday, Udom identified peace and prosperity as what money cannot buy, adding that Nigeria needs someone ready to make that work.

“One big issue now is what we can put in place as presidential candidates. Nigeria currently suffers from chronic insecurity. It is not always about the material aspects of the country. Nigeria needs someone who can put in place what money can’t buy.

“When there is peace, there is unity, progress, love, prosperity and other good things. The bedrock of development is peace which must be given utmost priority by anyone coming to lead the country in 2023. But it also has to do with what all of us have done in the place. Our antecedents will speak us”.

Speaking on education as another significant prerequisite, Udom mentioned capacity development as a viable mechanism to put Nigeria in the right order.

He lamented the heavily theoretical education system paraded in Nigeria, adding that such could not propel the progress the country desires.

According to him, “the government and other stakeholders must refocus attention on the educational curricular, examine necessary area deserving of change and ensure the system is reworked for maximum benefits.”

“We have to pay attention to education policies viable enough to take us where we should have been. Judging from our skyrocketing population, we don’t need to rely heavily on certificates. Focus must be redirected on capacity development”, he added.

