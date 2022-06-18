Nigeria in need of party with zero legacy —Kola Abiola

Presidential candidate under the platform of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Kola Abiola, has identified the need for urgent paradigm shift in Nigerian politics, stressing that both People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) have woefully failed Nigerians.

Kola, who featured on an Arise TV interview on Saturday, boasted that his party was poised to filling the leadership vacuum caused by the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential candidate urged the Nigerian youth to come out aggressively in order to rescue the country in 2023 general elections.

According to him, the possibility of a new Nigeria was dependent on the readiness of the youth to get involved in the process, adding that free and fair election is possible next year.

He said: “As it is there is nothing to talk about other than a change in paradigm. Nigeria urgently needs a political party that does things differently, one that comes with zero legacy. The political party with robust policies in place to tackle the country’s problems, redirect it and stop unnecessary leakages affecting the growth of the country.

“The situation at hand doesn’t demand the repeat of old ineffectual order. Our teeming youths need good jobs. They must be effectively utilized for their own benefits and the growth of the country. All we need to do is come up with strong politics and change the direction and style of governance.

“The youth must come out and take their role. We must get involved and challenge the system. This will challenge the electoral body to conduct itself and ensure the election is free and fair. We can change the country ourselves. We have the capacity to do that.”

The presidential hooeful dismissed insinuations around his party forming an alliance with other parties, adding that he was not ready to step down for any candidate.

