‘Nigeria in war situation, needs urgent prayers, fasting’ —Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on Nigerians to embark on prayers and fasting for the nation as the present state of the country could be likened to being in a war situation.

Adeboye made the call on Sunday at the RCCG’s monthly thanksgiving service which also coincided with Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

In a sermon entitled ‘Perfect peace in the land’, Adeboye said Nigerians should stop deceiving themselves and come to terms with the fact that there is no peace in the country.

“A whole nation can be in a storm. If a governor cannot go to his farm and feel safe, despite the security guards, He has to thank God that he returned safely, despite the bodyguard.

“When we talk about security, the governor should be secure. When a governor alters such a statement, then you know the situation we are in.”

Quoting from II Chronicles 7 vs 13-14, the clergyman noted that in Nigeria today, kidnappers could go to the palace to kidnap a king, adding that times have gone by when traditional rulers were deified.

“In the olden days, except you are one of the special people, they don’t allow the king’s dress to touch you. But thank God.

“Now kidnappers can go to the palace to kidnap the king. We are in a war situation, let no one deceive you.

“God will heal the land and intervene in various issues affecting the country negatively and I want to urge the people to prepare to join me very soon for fasting and prayer for the country.

“Pray for the rulers, we have spent so much time criticising them. You should pray for them. I am praying for them, and I pray you will join me to pray.”

“What kings, soldiers can’t do, the Almighty God will do for you,” Adeboye said.

