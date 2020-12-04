Nigeria inaugurates 16 members for PENCOM board

In a bid to proffer solution to the challenges of pension administration in Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria has inaugurated 16 members of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) Board.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), at the inauguration on Thursday in Abuja, said members of the PENCOM board were also urged to ensure the implementation of sustainable pension policies.

The PENCOM board chaired by Oyindasola Oni, has Aisha Dahir-Umar, Clement Akintola, Anyim Nyerere, Charles Sylvester, Festus Dauda, Anita Shitu, Ayuba Waba, Bobboi Kaigama, Abel Afolayan, Timothy Olawale as members.

Other members of the PENCOM board include Edward Adamu, Lamido Yuguda, Oscar Onyema, Olorundare Sunday, and Executive Commissioner (Administration) representing the North West geo-political zone (pending senate confirmation of the nominee).

While congratulating the board members, Mr Mustapha noted that Nigeria, in recent times had some challenges in the area of pension administration, in spite of the constitutional and statutory provisions that guarantee pension payment.

Mr Mustapha said the PENCOM board was set up to address the challenges in the sector.

“As a government, we are always conscious of our responsibilities with regards to payment of pensions to eligible retirees in the Federal Public Service.

“We are committed to discharging these responsibilities in spite of the perennial challenges, especially as caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic manifesting in dwindling revenue accruing to the nation,” he said.

Mr Mustapha, however, warned the PENCOM board to desist from involving directly in the day-to-day management of the agency.

