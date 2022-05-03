Nigeria is a sick country in need of deliverance —Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blamed the current state of the country on the worrisome attitudes of the Nigerian public and the carefreeness of political leaders.

He, in a statement titled “The bitter truth about Nigerians” on Tuesday, lamented the woes bedeviling the country in its education, economy, politics and other sectors.

He noted that Nigerians loathe honesty, kindness and love, accusing them of bigotry, hatred, mendacity and corruption.

He said: “They love the sensual and the sedentary and they worship money whilst they have contempt for those who place more value on discipline, restraint, holiness, virtue, honesty and decency.

“They place no value on education or the educated but place all value on those that flaunt cash and worship money.

“They build mega churches which refuse to cater for the poor and they go there to ask God for prosperity and promotion instead of love and salvation.

“They condone Pastors that offer round-trips to heaven for 310,000 naira and they tolerate Sheiks that promote, protect, defend and pamper bloodthirsty terrorists and heartless kidnappers.

Read also: Fani-Kayode lists three regions with right to Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 (SEE LIST)

“We are a sick nation in dire need of delivery and prayer. We need the light and the power of God. We need a miracle. We need a new beginning..

“We need young, strong, God-fearing and dynamic leaders who have no fear and are prepared to tread on the toes of the mighty to get things done.

“We need leaders who haven’t been charmed or seduced by the forces of darkness and who do not bow to satan in the secrecy of their closets.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now