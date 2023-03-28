Nigeria is descending into fascism following 2023 polls, Utomi warns

The Convener of the Big Tent for Obi/Datti Movement, Prof. Pat Utomi, has warned that Nigeria is gradually descending into a fascist state following the outcome of the recently conducted general elections held on February 25 and March 18, respectively.

Utomi who raised the alarm at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, said failure to punish those behind widespread electoral infractions across the country would spell the end of democracy in Nigeria.

Utomi who explained that the Big Tent had taken a close assessment of the events that followed the electoral journey from February 25 including a post-mortem of what happened and the possible future consequences for the country, it has become necessary for Nigerians to lend their voices to issues affecting the nation.

He also lamented the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct and deliver free, fair, and credible elections through the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Utomi emphasized the need for the entrenchment of strong institutions in Nigeria, noting that only institutions and culture could determine the direction of any society, including Nigeria.

The one-time presidential aspirant noted that The Big Tent, in partnership with other well-meaning organizations, is putting finishing touches to its plans to prosecute election riggers not only in Nigeria but also in the International Criminal Court (ICC) to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to go that route in future.

“Unless those who commit electoral fraud are jailed in Nigeria, the phrase ‘go to court’ would continue to be a regular line among election riggers in Nigeria. Our judiciary needs to be reformed, as the phrase “go to court” has become a mockery in the institution,” he said.

“Governors, politicians and other public officials who undermined the 2023 elections should be dragged to the ICC. The only reason impunity thrives is that yesterday’s offenders were not punished.

“Electoral offenders must be punished, and we are determined to do that. We are compiling their names, and very soon, we will take action on that,” he added.

