Nigeria is lucky to have Buhari at this time —Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Tuesday Nigerians were lucky to have a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari at a time like this.

Adesina, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, shrugged off attempts to pit him against the president.

The presidential aide said he was a “dyed in the wool Buharist.”

Adesina wrote: “A quote from mischief-makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh. I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the President and I believe the President is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to him at a time like this. All attempts to demonize me will fail.”

