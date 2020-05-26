Latest Politics

Nigeria is lucky to have Buhari at this time —Adesina

May 26, 2020
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Tuesday Nigerians were lucky to have a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari at a time like this.

Adesina, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, shrugged off attempts to pit him against the president.

The presidential aide said he was a “dyed in the wool Buharist.”

Adesina wrote: “A quote from mischief-makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh. I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the President and I believe the President is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to him at a time like this. All attempts to demonize me will fail.”

