Nigeria is now 4th highest producer of raw cashew nuts in Africa

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has revealed that cashew nuts export from the country hit N116bn ($252m) in the year 2022.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, during the launch of an export certification program for organic cashews held in Abuja on Thursday.

Yakusak also revealed that Nigeria has now become the fourth highest producer of Raw Cashew Nut (RCN) in Africa, with approximately 19 states involved in its production.

He said, “According to statistical data obtained from the various Pre-shipment Inspection Agents, RCN was the 5th leading non-oil exportable product in Nigeria in the 2022 Non-Oil Performance Report. In the period under review, Nigeria exported 315,677MT of RCN worth USD252m in 2022, which accounts for 5.24% of Nigeria’s non-oil export portfolio,”

Yakusak however noted that Nigeria wa yet to harness the full potential of cashew export which is why the programme was necessary to rally stakeholders and exporters in boosting exports.

The country representative of PRO-Cashew Nigeria, Mr Oloruntoyin Olorunfemi, said the organization funded by the United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) decided to partner with NEPC in line with its objectives of supporting cashew-producing countries in West Africa to increase competitiveness.

