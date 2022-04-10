Nigeria is now in a war situation, Benue Gov, Ortom, laments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, lamented the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, likening what the country was going through to a war situation with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government not having a solution.

Ortom who expressed his fears for the country when he received members of the Knight of St. Mulumba, Abuja Ecclesiastical Council, led by the Metro Grand Knight, Sir Michael Awuhe, at the Government House in Markurdi, also raised an alarm that “terrorists have surrounded the nation and are prepared to take over going by what is happening.”

Charging Christians and the clergy to continue praying for the country for the return of enduring peace across the length and breadth of the country, the governor said:

“Nigeria is in a war situation as we speak. Those Christians who are sitting on the fence saying that politics is dirty are wrong.

“They should step forward and take their positions and show interest to bring the country back on track. Now it is time for the validation of voters’ cards, let us mobilise our people to register so they can vote in the elections,” Ortom said.

