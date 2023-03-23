‘Nigeria is sick. Nothing has changed since 1979’ —Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has attributed the majority of the nation’s present issues to politicians and stakeholders.

He lamented that the country was sick, and that nothing had changed in terms of politics and elections in the country since 1979.

He made this comment, on Thursday, while appearing on “The Morning Show” on Arise Television.

Fayose admitted that there were many issues with Nigeria and that little had changed since 1979.

“There is a lot wrong with Nigeria. Since 1979, nothing has changed. I blame the majority of the problems on the stakeholders and politicians.

“When you asked (Muhammadu) Buhari in 2015, If you lose the election, would you concede defeat?’ he said ‘I would win’. He never conceived he would lose.

“I told you the senators, House of Reps members are returning to the National Assembly. The system is sick. Nobody is protecting it.

“Rather than blame the Independent National Electoral Commission, we need to draw a red line like the army. Nothing was wrong in the elections,” he said.

Fayose also insisted that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose said the election that brought Tinubu was credible but might not be the best.

“Tinubu won the election fair and swear. Is it possible that PDP might win the election, yes.

“But if it’s me, I will get lawyers and ensure that what God gave me, nobody takes it away.

“I was never secretly recorded and asked anybody to rig election.

“Atiku has always gone to court since I knew him, the election that brought Tinubu is credible but might not be the best.

“You can’t say it was Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu that killed the people that died during the election. The vote that made Tinubu win in Ekiti we brought it,” Fayose said.”

