﻿’Nigeria is under herdsmen siege,’ Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor urges Tinubu to end killings

One of the lawyers to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take immediate and decisive action to end the killings and bloodbath currently going on in several parts of the country perpetrated by bandits suspected to be Fulani militias.

In a statement he shared on his X page on Tuesday, the human rights lawyer and activist said it is imperative that the government should intervene to end what he described as unchecked carnage carried out by rampaging herdsmen across several states in Nigeria.

Ejiofor who condemned the wave of violence in Plateau, Benue, Edo, Delta and Enugu States, said Nigeria is currently in the grips of a “grave national tragedy.”

“Each day, new casualty figures are reported by the media, reducing human lives to mere statistics, as though we were counting livestock,” Ejiofor stated in the statement.

He lamented the daily toll of innocent lives lost, which he described as “barbaric” and decried the government’s response as “complicit silence.”

“Behind those numbers are mothers, fathers, children, and breadwinners.

“This is a shameful indictment on our government and an affront to our shared humanity.”

Ejiofor also tasked the Tinubu-led administration and the affected state governors to fulfill their constitutional obligations to protect lives and property.

“The continuous slaughter of innocent Nigerians by marauding herdsmen and the government’s inertia in the face of this carnage is both condemnable and unacceptable. Enough must finally be enough—and must be seen to be so,” he added.

