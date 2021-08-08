Nigeria joins U.S, Ghana navies for Gulf of Guinea exercises

The Nigerian Navy will this week join their counterparts from Ghana and the U.S. for a three-day at sea training exercise.

The training is part of efforts by the U.S government to strengthen partnership with coastal African nations and also mark the return to Nigeria, Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4).

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is the first warship permanently assigned to the U.S. Africa Command acting as a militay sea base.

According to a statement from the U.S embassy in Nigeria, officers assigned to the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) with Nigerian offshore patrol vessels and members of Ghana’s Special Boat Squadron (SBS) will engaged in different military routines.

“Maritime engagements that include many navies working together really improve our interoperability and collective capability, which are absolutely necessary for a busy area such as the Gulf of Guinea,” Capt. Chad Graham, USS Williams commanding officer, was quoted as saying.

The captain who met with the chief of operations for the Nigerian Navy Western Naval Command (WNC), Commodore Daupreye Franklin Matthew, praised Nigeria’s commitment to a peaceful, well-policed Gulf of Guinea.

According to him, Nigeria maintains the largest navy in the Gulf of Guinea region and is critical to security and stability in Africa.

“We’re happy to be working with our Nigerian partners to plan our at-sea multinational engagements, and we’re looking forward to a successful event that demonstrates our commitment to maritime security in the region.

“We greatly appreciate Nigeria, and the city of Lagos, for welcoming our crew to their country,” Graham said.

“Nigeria is the lynchpin for Gulf of Guinea maritime security; our Sailors are excited to be working with their counterparts at sea and to engage with Nigerian communities ashore,” he added

While visiting Lagos, Sailors assigned to Hershel “Woody” Williams will also help paint Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School Achakpo Ajegunle, as well as play sports with members of the Nigerian Navy.

