Nigeria lacks direction, needs God’s intervention —Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said on Saturday the country lacked direction and needed God’s intervention to remain on track.

Secondus, who stated this during the commissioning of the PDP Secretariat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, added that Nigeria was in dire need of truthful, honest and trusted leaders to direct its affairs.

He said: “Our country today needs leaders who will be truthful, honest and trusted, and by the grace of God you are one of them.

“The PDP has shown clearly that we have the best governors because of the achievements and the country can confirm what they have seen. Without good leadership, you cannot have this secretariat.

“Our county needs a lot of prayers.

“A country with no direction, without a captain, we need a lot of prayers.

“You all know what we are going through. “We need God’s intervention.”

