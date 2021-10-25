Business
Nigeria launches digital currency, as CBN mints 500 million eNaira
Nigeria’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) the eNaira, has gone live following an announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.
The official unveiling of the eNaira designed to complement Nigeria’s physical currency, not replace it, took place at the State House in Abuja.
Following the launch today, Nigeria becomes the sixth country to launch a centralised national electronic money.
The other five countries that have fully launched a digital currency are the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, and Grenada.
Ripples Nigeria had ealier reported that the eNaira was developed by fintech company Bitt, whose Digital Currency Management System (DCMS) is also behind the East Caribbean CBDC.
Two applications for using the CBDC – eNaira speed wallet and eNaira merchant wallet – are available for download from the Google and Apple app stores.
The eNaira was originally slated for launch on Oct. 1, but was delayed in deference to the 61st anniversary of Nigerian independence that same day.
READ ALSO: CBN gives update on eNaira; to be usable on phone without internet, BVN, NIN compulsory
At the launch, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefile said, some 500 million eNaira has already been minted.
In a note before the launch on its website CBN stated that eNaira wallet offers a great way of making purchases with retailers on-site, transferring or sending money while tracking rewards programs.
The statement added that Nigerians can link the e-wallet to their bank account or pay as you go with a prepay option with a promise of an embedded security token system that makes information unreadable to fraudsters as tokens are randomly generated every time you make payment.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...