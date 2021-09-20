Nigeria led by politically and economically incompetent people -Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu, has said that Nigeria is being led by politically and economically incompetent people that care more about politics, than doing things for the benefit of the citizens.

The political economist said Nigerian leaders are more concerned about personal advantage than transforming the economy for the benefit of all.

Moghalu said that’s why technocrats can’t change the country as expected by many Nigerians, unless someone as knowledgeable as him heads the political positions.

READ ALSO: Moghalu rejects National Assembly’s plan to stop electronic transmission of election results

The 2023 presidential aspirant made this known during an interview with Arise TV on Monday, saying “We often think that technocrats can change the Nigerian economy, they can’t, for as long as Nigeria is led by politically and economically incompetent people, Nigeria’s economy can’t be transformed.

“If I was President of Nigeria today, and I know what I’m telling you, and I have the political will to pursue this reforms, I think there will be a better chance of the economy getting better.

“But if you are led by politicians who do not understand these things, and so they can not come at it with knowledge, and that’s the problem.

“All they think about is politics. Politics of personal advantage, politics of benefit and patronage.”

Join the conversation

Opinions