Politics
Nigeria led by politically and economically incompetent people -Moghalu
Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu, has said that Nigeria is being led by politically and economically incompetent people that care more about politics, than doing things for the benefit of the citizens.
The political economist said Nigerian leaders are more concerned about personal advantage than transforming the economy for the benefit of all.
Moghalu said that’s why technocrats can’t change the country as expected by many Nigerians, unless someone as knowledgeable as him heads the political positions.
READ ALSO: Moghalu rejects National Assembly’s plan to stop electronic transmission of election results
The 2023 presidential aspirant made this known during an interview with Arise TV on Monday, saying “We often think that technocrats can change the Nigerian economy, they can’t, for as long as Nigeria is led by politically and economically incompetent people, Nigeria’s economy can’t be transformed.
“If I was President of Nigeria today, and I know what I’m telling you, and I have the political will to pursue this reforms, I think there will be a better chance of the economy getting better.
“But if you are led by politicians who do not understand these things, and so they can not come at it with knowledge, and that’s the problem.
“All they think about is politics. Politics of personal advantage, politics of benefit and patronage.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...