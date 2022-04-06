Nigeria lifts COVID-19 restrictions after 2 years

Federal Government has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions in the country after two years.

President Muhammadu Buhari imposed the lockdown measures in March 2020 over the spike in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria at the time.

However, the country has witnessed a remarkable reduction in pandemic cases in the last few months.

Since Nigeria recorded its index case in February 2020, the country has recorded 255,468 confirmed cases and over 3000 deaths.

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 confirmed the lifting of the restriction in a statement on Wednesday.

The federal government directed civil servants to go back to their offices with proof of vaccination or a PCR test of not more than 48 hours while private companies were asked to continue implementing measures to limit the spread of the virus at work.

It read: “The removal of restrictions was decided in view of the declining number of cases, reduced risk of importation of new variants as well as the availability of vaccines.

“The nationwide curfew imposed from midnight to 04:00 am has been lifted. Advisory limiting Nigerians to essential travels only has been lifted.

“Use of face mask is now mandatory for indoor activities but at individual’s discretion during outdoor activities.

“No limitation on air travels – both domestic and international flights; Both international and domestic travelers must abide by all existing protocols including the use of face masks while on board and taking personal precaution measures; and No limitations on inter or intra-state travel.

“However it is advisable to continue measures that will reduce congestion in office spaces such as virtual meetings, working from home or on-and-off days.

“Limitation on number of persons and 50% limit on persons attending religious gatherings is lifted. Face masks must continue to be used in all indoor religious gatherings.

