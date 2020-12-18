Nigeria, like every other country is not immune to terrorists’ attacks —Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has reacted to the abduction and release of 344 schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara local government area of Katsina State, saying that Nigeria, like every other country in the world, is not immune to terrorists’ attacks.

Mohammed made this statement in Abuja on Friday, December 18, on the heels of the students return to their state after they were released by the bandits on Thursday.

The Information Minister insisted that the schoolboys were abducted by bandits and not Boko Haram, saying the claims by the terrorists that they were responsible for the kidnapping of the students “shows how decimated they really are.”

He further said Boko Haram were seeking relevance by attempting to appropriate the criminal activities of the bandits, adding that they have been decimated and do not pose threats to security in the country any longer.

Mohammed insisted that no ransom was paid to the bandits before the boys were released.

“The release of these school boys is a testament to the importance that this administration attaches to the security and safety of all Nigerians.

“There is no government in the world that will not face the challenges of security at one time or another.

“No government in the world is immune to terrorists’ attacks. What stands any government out is the way and manner it responds to such challenges,” he stated.

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has also insisted that Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that his administration is fully committed to the protection of Nigeria and Nigerians despite the myriads of challenges the government is facing.

In a video message he posted on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari wrote:

“Our responsibility is to secure Nigeria for all Nigerians to be able to do their businesses without any problem. We haven’t achieved that yet but we will keep on trying.”

