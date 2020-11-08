Nigeria looking forward to greater cooperation with US, Buhari says in congratulatory message to Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on his victory at the recently held presidential election.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known on Saturday in a statement, saying Nigeria looked forward to a greater relationship with the United States under a Biden Presidency.

Buhari said: “Your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.

“The most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth”, noting that “the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

Continuing, Buhari noted that “respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.

“I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.

“With your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”

President Buhari also advised Biden to try to tackle the negative consequences of nationalist politics, adding that the US President-elect should “deploy your vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties.”

He further counselled him to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respect and shared interests.

