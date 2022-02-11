Nigeria loses N11.7bn daily, ranks among OPEC’s under-performers

Nigeria’s hope of escaping its financial woes is far from close, as once again, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has ranked the country among underperforming producers.

In its latest report published on Thursday, OPEC puts Nigeria’s January 2022 oil output at 1.399 million barrels per day (mb/d).

This latest output, excluding Condensate, showed that the nation recorded an under-production of about 302,000 barrels per day, compared to its 1.701 mb/d OPEC quota.

At the current $93 per barrel and official exchange rate of N416.67 to a US dollar, the data obtained from the OPEC February 2022 Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR, further showed that the nation loses about N11.7 billion daily and N330 billion monthly.

The amount lost could have covered at least 73 per cent of Federal government personnel costs for the month of January 2022.

Read also: Nigeria to lose out from oil dollars, as OPEC+ raises production level

According to the 2022 budget, the federal government is expected to spend N4.87 trillion on its personnel which comes to about N406.3 billion monthly.

In fact, the amount lost in January alone, could provide about 500,000 jobs to unemployed Nigerian youths and cater for their two-year take-home pay at N30,000 minimum wage per person.

OPEC in its report listed the largest under producers, in terms of percentages as Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now