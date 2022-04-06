Nigeria loses out, as Visa builds first African innovation hub in Kenya

American global tech payments giant Visa has built an innovation studio in Kenya as it seeks to help Africans develop digital solutions.

The multinational financial services company unveiled the facility on Wednesday in an event attended by major tech stakeholders and engineers in the region.

According to Visa, the development was in line with its commitment to facilitate electronic payment systems throughout the world.

Visa’s Senior Vice President & Head in charge of Sub-Saharan Africa, Aida Diarra, in his remarks, described the hub as a home that would bring together developers, Visa’s internal and external clients, and other partners to co-create payment and commerce solutions.

Speaking on Africa’s recent awakening to technology, Aida Diarra, Visa’s Senior Vice President, Senegal, who was shortlisted in 2019 amongst the 100 most influential African women, stated that Africa was fast-growing with tech-savvy inhabitants.

She said: “Sub-Saharan Africa is a fast-growing area with tech-savvy inhabitants. As we proceed to develop digital funds adoption within the area, our aspiration is to deepen our collaboration with shoppers and companions in creating options which can be designed across the distinctive wants of Africa.”

The unveiled facility in Kenya is the sixth globally, after those opened in Dubai, London, Miami, San Francisco, and Singapore.

By: Kayode Hamzat

