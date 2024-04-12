Business
Nigeria loses position as Africa’s biggest oil producer as production drops to 1.23m bpd in March, says OPEC
Nigeria’s daily crude oil production maintains steady decline in 2024 as it dropped to 1.23 million barrels per day in March 2024 costing the country its position as the number one producer in Africa, latest data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has shown.
This was contained in the cartel’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released on Thursday.
This is a huge shortfall from the 2024 budget oil production benchmark of 1.78 mbpd. The figure is also a far-cry from the projection of 2.6mbpd by 2026 made by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).
Nigeria has been experiencing resuced crude oil production in 2024 due to a myriad of challenges ranging from oil theft, pipeline vandalism and lack of investment in the oil sector.
The latest figure indicates that Nigeria’s output has steadily reduced since the start of the year, from 1.42 million bpd recorded in January. The figure dropped further to 1.32 million bpd in February before the latest decline to 1.23mpd.
As a result of the decline, Nigeria also lost its position as the biggest oil producer in Africa to Libya (which produced 1.24 million bpd in the month under review).
READ ALSO:Army recovers 1m litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers
Algeria was the third-largest oil producer with 907,000 bpd in the month examined, the group said.
The oil alliance said the production data was based on direct communication with Nigerian authorities.
OPEC receives data on crude oil production from two sources: direct communication which is from members of the group; as well as secondary communication, such as energy intelligence platforms.
Meanwhile, OPEC’s secondary sources put Nigeria’s crude production at 1.398 million bpd, a 5.28 percent fall from the 1.476 million bpd reported by the oil alliance in February.
“According to secondary sources, total OPEC-12 crude oil production averaged 26.60 mb/d in March 2024, 3 tb/d higher, m-o-m” the statement reads.
“Crude oil output increased mainly in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Gabon and Kuwait, while production in Nigeria, Iraq and Venezuela decreased.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...