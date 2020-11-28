Nigeria losing daily share of African market due to border closure —MAN

MAN president, Mansur Ahmed, disclosed in a statement titled ‘MAN’s Position on the Reopening of Land Border Closure’, that key producers of cement, tobacco, polypropylene bags, toiletries, beverages as well as the cosmetic industry were conceding markets they struggled to gain in the West and Central African regions.

Africa’s most populous nation shut its land borders to all imports last August in an effort to stamp out smuggling and accelerate self-sufficiency in food production but this has kept inflation rising and disrupted both the supply chain and the international distribution chains of the local industries, making regional trade difficult.

Inflation reached 14.23% in October, its highest in 30 months while costs of food rose by 17.4% year on year, the peak level in 30 months.

