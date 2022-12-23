Business
Nigeria lost $144.1bn in 4years over CBN exchange rate policies —World Bank
The World Bank has once again criticized the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) exchange rate management style which has divided opinions among economists and public policy analysts.
The World Bank in a note published on its website revealed that the exchange rate management style of the CBN had caused the country a whopping $144.1 billion from 2017 to the first quarter of 2021.
According to institution, the CBN multiple exchange rates “acts as an implicit tax levied by the CBN on federation revenue”.
The CBN’s management of Nigeria’s foreign exchange policy has come under intense focus.
Despite many including the world bank and International Monetary Fund proposing a flexible exchange rate in the official window, the central bank governor has insisted that the current managed float system is the best.
Read also:World Bank blames Russia for food inflation, projects 574m global poverty population
In simple terms, a managed floating exchange rate is a system where currencies fluctuate daily but the regulatory authorities, including the government and the Reserve bank of India, may step in to control and stabilize the value of the currency.
While a floating (or flexible) exchange rate regime is one in which a country’s exchange rate fluctuates in a wider range and the country’s monetary authority makes no attempt to fix it against any base currency.
The World Bank, IMF including Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, believe that Nigeria adopting a floating exchange rate regime would help improve the dollar supply in the market and remove multiple exchange rates.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...