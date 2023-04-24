Nigeria making progress on evacuation of nationals in Sudan — Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the evacuation of the country’s nationals stranded in Sudan.

Over 400 people had been killed in the fighting between the Sudanese troops and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, and other parts of the country since last week.

The Federal Government had last weekend set up a committee to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the war-torn North African country.

Dabiri-Erewa, who featured in Channels Television’s programme, Lunchtime Politics, said the Federal Government was making tremendous progress in the efforts to get the stranded Nigerians back home.

She said: “Buses will take them to a location. We’re looking at places in Egypt: Luxor and some other places there. So, really there’s been tremendous progress. Mr. President has given his nod immediately after this happened, so there’s a lot.

“NANS, which I understand, came up with this thing of ‘pay $100, come somewhere,’ the thing is, move to where? So, there’s no point taking you from one danger to another danger.

“And there were some people that were leaving that actually had to turn back because they would have been killed. So, now, they’ve returned to their various campuses.”

Air Peace had declared its readiness to evacuate the Nigerians in Sudan back home.

