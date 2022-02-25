‘Nigeria making steady progress in immunization, primary health care,’ Buhari tells Gavi Alliance

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday Nigeria was making steady progress in immunization and primary health care system.

The President stated this when the Chief Executive Officer of Gavi Alliance, Dr. Seth Berkley, led the agency’s High Level Mission to Nigeria to visit him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the Federal Government would increase funding to the health sector through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund and other initiatives.

Buhari said: “Gavi’s disbursement of a total sum of $1.5 billion in grants to support immunization and health systems strengthening in Nigeria since 2001 has significant results but I know that as partners we would all like to see this translated into an improvement in our health indices and outcomes, particularly in the area of maternal and newborn health.

“Our donors and partners have played their part in providing all the necessary support to improve our health outcomes.

“The responsibility therefore ultimately lies with the Federal and States Ministries of Health, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and other healthcare parastatals to place greater focus on exploring innovative ways of ending the lingering issues, improving accountability across board, and ensuring that value for money is prioritized in all health expenditure.”

The President expressed happiness at Gavi Board’s approval for extension of Nigeria’s transition out of its support initiatives, which was initially scheduled to run from 2022 to 2028.

He added: “I extend my sincere appreciation for the recent support you provided to Nigeria’s COVID-19 response efforts through the provision of $762million dollars in grants, free vaccines through the COVAX Facility as well as an additional $23 million for vaccine deployment.”

