Nigeria may supply electricity to Chad, as power generation crumbles to 3,475MW

The Nigerian government is mulling supplying electricity to Chad, its West African neighbour, after a recent request by the country.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Sunday a meeting was conducted last week to deliberate on the possibility of connecting Chad to the national grid.

“Meeting between Ministry of Power, TCN and the Chadian Minister of Energy, Mrs Ramatou Mahamat Houtouin to discuss the possibilities of connecting the Republic of Chad to the Nigerian national grid on Wednesday, 21st October 2020,” the TCN said in a post via its Twitter handle, @TCN_NIGERIA.

Read also: Nigeria needs $2bn to provide electricity for 80m citizens –REA

With power generation oscillating between 3000 and 4,500 megawatts in recent years, Nigeria currently exports power to Togo, Benin and Niger.

In June, the TCN declared the government of the Republic of Chad had approached the Nigerian government for connection to the country’s electricity grid. It went further to say Abakar Chachaimi, the Chadian ambassador to Nigeria, made the request during a visit to Minister of Power Sale Mamman Sale in Abuja.

Meanwhile, power generation slid to 3,474.5MW as of 6am on Sunday, down from the 3,776.5MW reported the day before, data from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator showed.

The number of idle power plants rose from 8 on Saturday to 11 on Sunday. They included Ibom Power, Ihovbor, Geregu II, Sapele II, Trans-Amadi, Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Omotosho II, Gbarain, ASCO and AES.

The national grid has twenty seven power plants connected to it.

Join the conversation

Opinions