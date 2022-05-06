Nigeria more divided under APC — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Friday Nigeria has become more than divided under the All Progressives Congress.

Atiku, who stated this during a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and delegates in Lagos, accused the ruling party of failing to tie various components in the country together.

He promised to rule the country differently if elected as president next year.

He also decried the ethnic divisions in Nigeria.

Atiku said: “The APC government has divided Nigeria into various segments. First and foremost we need to unify this country and give every part of this country a sense of belonging. When we came to government in 1999, we also found Nigeria in a similar position because of what Abacha did to the country.

“The first thing that we did was to set up a government of national unity. We invited all political parties then. As soon as we did that, there was calm and peace. Then we began to work. Without having peace and unity, nothing can be achieved. Nothing can be done.

“So it’s imperative to go firstly for the unity of the country, to return Nigeria to a situation of peace so that Nigerians will feel secure. All our steps should begin with this.”

