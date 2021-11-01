Nigeria moving in wrong direction under APC – Gov Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okwa, said on Monday Nigeria is headed in the wrong direction under the All Progressives Congress (APC) watch.

Okowa, who stated this in an interview on Channels Television, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would do better than APC if returned to power in 2023.

The governor said: “In the first instance, we are not competing with them anymore. Looking through the years of PDP and looking through these past six years plus, the difference is clear.

“I believe that Nigerians are able to see for themselves that the PDP came in at a time when things were really very difficult and we were able to build a foundation.

“We started building on that foundation that was laid by the Obasanjo administration and we went on.

“Apparently, it appears that everything is tumbling down. Everything is just going in the reverse in such a manner that is not good for our nation.

“Look at the time the PDP was in power and when we were leaving — the naira to dollar level and what it is today. There are too many issues. We are getting to a stage now where we are not even sure of food even for the middle class not to talk of the very low class.

“Most of the things that we see today that had brought Nigeria on good strides were actually foundations laid by the PDP. And looking through the economic projections, you will find out that we have gotten it all wrong in this current administration.

“I believe that Nigerians know the truth and Nigerians do know that PDP will do better than APC. There is no competition. There is no comparison at this level because the truth is quite clear that we are actually not moving in the right direction under the APC governance.”

