Nigeria must do something different to attain peace —Atiku

The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has stated that Nigeria must do something different in order to attain peace in the New Year 2022.

Atiku stated this in a New Year message he personally signed on Friday, saying “we must seek to do something different and, in doing so, let us become peace ambassadors of God. Hate and strife never build a nation. They even destroy the individual faster. Rather, unity and understanding bind a nation together.”

He further noted that Nigerians needed a new awakening to move forward.

Atiku said, “this New Year, 2022 promises to be a remarkable one. It is one year that is filled with hope and optimism. It is one year that comes with a unique opportunity for us to redefine the remainder of this decade. Moving forward into the decade of the 2020s, our New Year resolution should be about eschewing divisive and parochial tendencies and embracing inclusion and the general good.

“We cannot continue to kick the same can down the road, yet again. We need a reawakening. And it is a reawakening that must invigorate our unity as one people of one good country.

“Unlike hate and strife, an individual that chooses a life of unity and common understanding finds inner peace and love.

“While I congratulate Nigerians on this New Year, 2022, let me urge us all to the task of washing our hands off every molecule of hate and strife and immerse our hearts in unity, love, and peace”.

