Nigeria must make difficult changes to earn respect among nations – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Sunday his administration would make bold and difficult decisions in the interest of the country.

The president, who stated this in a keynote address at the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja, said the government would undertake a holistic reform of the country’s justice system in a bid to eradicate poverty and promote investment in the country.

He stressed that world-class remuneration for legal professionals would sanitise the judiciary for a prosperous Nigeria.

Tinubu argued that Nigeria would only reclaim its place among the comity of nations if the government summoned the courage to make difficult changes.

He said the bold steps his administration was taking to find lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the country would succeed with the cooperation and collaboration of all especially the private sector.

The president said: “I am not cynical, I am factual, the critical and bold initiatives embarked upon will yield the desired results only with collaboration and cooperation of the private sector.

“We are so blessed and we are still lacking, a change of mindset is what we need.



“We accused our previous leaders and complained too much about the past. It is not the solution, we must look forward. God has given us creative minds and will.

“Can we continue to service external debts with 90 percent of our revenue? It is a path to destruction. It is not sustainable. We must make the very difficult changes that are necessary for our country to get up from slumber and be respected among the great nations of the world.”

He commended the NBA over the conference theme and implored the association to give his administration maximum support in order to succeed.

“I want to learn. Remind me of what I’m doing right, I will continue, whatever I am doing wrong, tell me, and I will change,’’ he added.

