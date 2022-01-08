Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday Nigeria needed a divine intervention to end the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and other social vices plaguing the country.

The President, who stated this at a national prayer session organised by the Kano State governor, said the government was unrelenting in its efforts at tackling the challenges.

Buhari was represented at the forum by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri.

He said: “ Despite the support, there is a need to seek divine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: State Police not an option —Buhari

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and has given his quota to achieving peace in the country at large.

“No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel. That does not mean we should not seek divine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and I commend the state governor for this.”

In his address, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, thanked the President for ensuring that the state remained peaceful.

He promised to make the prayer session an annual event.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now