Nigeria needs govt of national unity to heal wounds – Utomi

A former presidential aspirant, Pat Utomi, said on Friday Nigeria needs a government of national unity spearheaded by people with values, courage, competence and character to heal wounds.

Utomi, who is the Convener of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens, stated this at a news conference on the state of the nation in Lagos

The coalition includes social movements, civil society groups, the New Fabian Society of the Concerned Professionals, the National Consultative Forum (NCFRONT) and the Third Force Cluster of Political Parties.

The political economist called for a consensus and national unity approach to move the nation forward.

He urged stakeholders to find an alternative track toward a solution to the nation’s challenges.

Utomi said: “We must now forge a consensus and the national unity team an approach to governing during this season of a yet-to-be declared national emergency which poses an existential threat to all the parties notwithstanding.

“Where we are today, what Nigeria needs is a government of national unity. The reason we are all setting aside dominant groups and gladiators is to heal the wounds now in our country.

“We are all calling on statesmen to find an alternative track. It is not the matter of blaming who did right or who did wrong. The time to do that will come. What is uppermost in the minds of all decent men is the need to save Nigeria.

“Also, Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum and Ohaneze Ndigbo, Niger Delta People Congress and the Middle Belt Forum can be consulted to nominate people into the unity government.”

He warned Nigeria would not make progress if “money bags” continued to decide who governs the people.

