 Nigeria needs more Pantamis in govt —Gumi | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Nigeria needs more Pantamis in govt —Gumi

Published

4 hours ago

on

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has slammed Nigerians calling for the sacking of embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, by President Muhammadu Buhari, to have a rethink as the country will regret if the minister is removed from office.

Gumi who featured on a Roots TV interview programme in Abuja on Monday, said rather than calling for the removal of Pantami following his alleged links with extremists groups like the Al-Qaeda and the Taliban in the past, Nigerians should appreciate him, as more of his types are needed in government.

Gumi added that the embattled minister is a nation-builder who is working to attract other youths to support the government and as such, should be supported to carry out the sweeping changes he is embarking on in the ICT sector.

Read also: Why I stopped negotiations with bandits – Gumi

“Show me one person he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody.

“The man is stabilising a government among a section of youths which we want them to come and join in nation-building,” Gumi said in the interview.

The fiery Sheikh added that Pantami was only a victim of wicked campaigns to remove him from office.

“And you people are fighting them. No. You should get more people like Pantami and put them in power. Don’t remove him. You’ll regret,” he warned.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season

RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Sports12 hours ago

Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race

Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Sports13 hours ago

Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in...
Sports18 hours ago

Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban

The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
Sports24 hours ago

SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest5 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest5 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech6 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...