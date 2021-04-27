Nigeria needs more Pantamis in govt —Gumi | Ripples Nigeria

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has slammed Nigerians calling for the sacking of embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, by President Muhammadu Buhari, to have a rethink as the country will regret if the minister is removed from office.

Gumi who featured on a Roots TV interview programme in Abuja on Monday, said rather than calling for the removal of Pantami following his alleged links with extremists groups like the Al-Qaeda and the Taliban in the past, Nigerians should appreciate him, as more of his types are needed in government.

Gumi added that the embattled minister is a nation-builder who is working to attract other youths to support the government and as such, should be supported to carry out the sweeping changes he is embarking on in the ICT sector.

“Show me one person he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody.

“The man is stabilising a government among a section of youths which we want them to come and join in nation-building,” Gumi said in the interview.

The fiery Sheikh added that Pantami was only a victim of wicked campaigns to remove him from office.

“And you people are fighting them. No. You should get more people like Pantami and put them in power. Don’t remove him. You’ll regret,” he warned.

