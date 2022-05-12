Nigeria needs more security personnel to tackle insecurity – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Wednesday Nigeria needed more security personnel to help in the fight against insecurity.

Fayemi, who stated this during a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from Gombe State, insisted that the number of security personnel in Nigeria was inadequate, and cannot match up with the country’s demands.

He stressed the need for Nigerian youths to become more engaged and venture into meaningful projects that would bring development to the country.

The governor said: “There is nothing wrong with our youths. They are strong and talented. We only need to direct their energy to productive ventures that will bring development to the country.

“I don’t see it as an entitlement, I have come to request, to plead, and to justify my candidacy to the leaders and members of our party. I hope having listened to me, having considered my experience, capacity, competence, my knowledge of the terrain, and my vision, they will positively respond to my prayers because this contest is nothing but about competing visions.”

