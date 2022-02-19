Nigeria needs more rebels to speak truth to power – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Saturday Nigeria was in dire need of people with the courage to speak out about the current problems in the country.

He stated this during the launch of the autobiography of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said Nigeria desperately required people who can speak the truth to power.

Obasanjo said: “Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel, but it is good. The truth is that if you have to live a life of honesty and integrity, you have to become a rebel.

“There would be some time you would be asked to do something, but you would say no, this is not right. When you say that you will become a rebel. You may even become a persona non grata.

“Our country — Nigeria — needs more rebels. Those who will look at things straight in the face and say this is not right. This is spot on. This, I will not be part of. This is not good for Nigeria.”

