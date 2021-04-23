Nigeria needs N1.89trn to tackle malaria - Health minister | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria needs N1.89trn to tackle malaria – Health minister
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Friday Nigeria needs $1.89 trillion to effectively combat malaria in the country.
Ehanire, who disclosed this at a press conference to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day in Abuja, noted that the country required more than N350 billion to fight the disease in 2021 alone.
The World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25 every year.
He said: “The implementation of the new strategic plan will cost N1.89 trillion; about N352 billion is required for the year 2021 programme implementation.”
The minister said the Federal Government does not have the adequate amount required to fight the disease this year due to the prevailing economic circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ehanire urged the private sector, various corporate organisations, and patriotic individuals to support the government in the efforts at tackling malaria.
He said the government was working to establish a Malaria Council that would help to drive domestic funding for the elimination of the disease.
READ ALSO: ‘Handle malaria symptoms like COVID-19,’ Lagos govt tells doctors
Ehanire added: “The commemoration of World Malaria Day provides the government with the opportunity to share the progress made, best practices, and create awareness on the scourge of malaria. Malaria, a disease caused by a parasite spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa.
“As experts across the world step up efforts to combat the disease, a recent study shows that a malaria vaccine from the Oxford Institute is 77 per cent effective for the treatment of COVID-19.
“The study conducted by Oxford University and released on Friday indicated that clinical trials had been carried out on 450 children between the ages of five and 17 months.
“If safety is assured, health authorities say that it will become the key weapon in eliminating the disease, which is responsible for half a million deaths a year, mostly in children.”
