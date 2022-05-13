Politics
‘Nigeria needs pragmatic president for development,’ says APC aspirant, Jack-Rich
An oil magnate, Tein Jack-Rich, on Friday urged Nigerians to vote for a committed leader in the 2023 general elections.
Jach-Rich, who made the call during the declaration of his 2023 presidential bid in Abuja, said the problems rocking the country can only be addressed by someone with a pragmatic approach to governance.
He also submitted his All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
The presidential aspirant noted Nigeria was devoid of a leader who can think for Nigerians and shows readiness to deliver.
Failing to raise N100m, Adamu Garba exits APC, joins new party
He said: “Nigerians need a president that can think for them, not himself. You need a president that will ensure the wealth in Niger Delta is not for the region alone but a president who can utilise it for the benefit of all.
“The idea of loans with no strong means of repayment is bad. The reason we are struggling with inflation is because we are not consuming what we are producing. We need a leader with different approach to government. A president that will be genuinely committed to the course of the country.
“We need a president that will encourage more production, plan more, and make the country respected in the community of nations. We need to strengthen our currency and create jobs for youths.”
