Nigeria needs proactive leaders to unite citizens – Osinbajo | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria needs proactive leaders to unite citizens – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday Nigeria needs proactive leaders to bring the citizens together and tackle the current challenges.
Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, in Lagos.
The monarch is celebrating his first coronation anniversary.
The Vice President commended Lawal for being a leader to people of diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds
He said: “Our country needs all the leaders, the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo distances self from 2023 presidential campaign
“Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria, everybody is here, if things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.
“I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities not just Yorubas, but everybody.
“And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.”
He prayed for a successful reign on the throne for the traditional ruler.
