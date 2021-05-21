Nigeria needs secession, not restructuring – Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday rejected calls for Nigeria’s restructuring, saying what the country urgently needs is secession.

17 governors from the southern parts of the country had on May 11 called for the restructuring of the country to end the agitation for secession in the region.

However, Kanu, who reacted to the governors’ position on his verified Twitter handle, said what Nigeria needs is a separation and not a dodgy restructuring as being advocated by the state’s chief executives.

The IPOB leader added that restructuring cannot end bad governance, marginalisation, and the oppression of a section of the country.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu angry at Iheanacho, Ndidi for celebrating FA Cup win with Nigerian flag

He wrote: “Do you want Nigeria restructured to the 1960 era that lasted only six years? Or to Aburi that drove you all mad enough to commit GENOCIDE?

“Will this your new #restructuring turn bad men into good men? It won’t.

“What Nigeria needs is dismemberment, a secession, not some dodgy restructuring.”

Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions